Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 11,025 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593,162 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $152,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.95.

MSFT stock opened at $220.10 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

