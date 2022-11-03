Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

