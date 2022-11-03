Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 13.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 46.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -14.53%.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.