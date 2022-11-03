Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LI. CLSA began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

LI stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

