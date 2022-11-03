Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after buying an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 47.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 353,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 19.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after buying an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 10.1 %

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.