Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Qiagen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QGEN. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Qiagen Stock Down 2.1 %

Qiagen Company Profile

NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

