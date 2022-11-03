Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,429,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in RE/MAX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 18,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,215,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,315,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,934 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,598.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,215,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,315,347.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,106 shares of company stock worth $1,469,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

