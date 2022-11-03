Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 13,145 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

