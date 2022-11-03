Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 203.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $643.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

