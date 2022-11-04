18,672 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.