1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of 1st Source worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 7.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1st Source to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.