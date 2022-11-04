2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 107,393 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.1 %

GOOGL opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.