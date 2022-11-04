291 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,393,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,746,000 after acquiring an additional 107,233 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.73. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

