30,498 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sylvamo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 199.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Price Performance

SLVM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

