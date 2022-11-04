3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 62.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,624 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,666 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 3D Systems

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.