571 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

