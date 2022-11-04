5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

VNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.25.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$212.88 million and a PE ratio of -40.35. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

