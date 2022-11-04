6,923 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AppLovin Price Performance
APP stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.