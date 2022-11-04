A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $67.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

