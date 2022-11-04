A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $76,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $345,268.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $76,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,383 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 54.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $1,552,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.