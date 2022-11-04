Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

