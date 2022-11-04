Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.32. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

