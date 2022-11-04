adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €83.00 ($83.00) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($165.00) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($105.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($87.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €93.95 ($93.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €158.65. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a one year high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

