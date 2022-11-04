Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.93 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Adobe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 24.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Adobe by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.