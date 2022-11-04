Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.