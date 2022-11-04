Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $88.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

