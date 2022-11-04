Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

