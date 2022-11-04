Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.42.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
