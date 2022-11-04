AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 47,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

