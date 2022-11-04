AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock worth $5,223,963 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $236.14 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $680.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

