AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MLPA opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

