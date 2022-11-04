AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.47 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average is $158.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.