AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $644,868,000 after buying an additional 121,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Insider Activity

Equifax Price Performance

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $5,131,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $159.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.