AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

