AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $52.71 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

