AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,199 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $67.15 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

