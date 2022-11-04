AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

H&R Block Price Performance

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

