AE Wealth Management LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.