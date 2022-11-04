AE Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

