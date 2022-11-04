AE Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,921,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,081,000 after purchasing an additional 398,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

