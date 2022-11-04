AE Wealth Management LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $269.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.70. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $260.46 and a 52-week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

