AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $831,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $227.21 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.