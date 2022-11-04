AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after purchasing an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $212.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.73 and a 200 day moving average of $249.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

