AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

