AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

