AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

