AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after buying an additional 519,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

