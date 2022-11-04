AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 186.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcBest Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

ArcBest stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.