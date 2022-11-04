AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $177.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $184.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

