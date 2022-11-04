AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 45,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $227.32 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $227.15 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.